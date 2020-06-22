Trespasser, 18, Airlifted After Fall From Mysterious Jefferson Rope Swing

An 18-year-old woman who snuck onto a property in Jefferson Township was airlifted to the hospital after sustaining an injury on a rope swing, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday evening, on the private Schoolhouse Road property in Oak Ridge owned by Newark Watershed, Jefferson Township Lt. Robert Bush said.

Initial reports said the woman fell approximately 15 feet but police did not disclose details.

"The property is private and there are multiple warning signs against trespassing and illegal parking," Bush said. "The rope swing has been there for several years and usually is removed, then mysteriously put back up again."

The site became increasingly popular after several videos were posted to YouTube.

