Police: Paterson Parolee Just Out Of Prison Caught Carrying Loaded Gun

After spending nearly three years in state prison, a recently-released Paterson parolee was caught with a loaded gun thanks to a city surveillance camera, authorities said.

Officer Edgar Torres was monitoring crime hot spot areas from headquarters Wednesday night when his attention was drawn to a feed of a man and woman arguing in front of a Carroll Street apartment building.

As Torres watched, the man suddenly pulled a gun from his pocket.

Torres alerted all area units and, moments later, Sgt. Richard LaTrecchia and Detectives James Jenkins, Mustafa Dombayci and Suquan Gary converged on the corner.

They seized Jacqueesh Samuels, 27, and retrieved a fully loaded .38-caliber Rock Island Armory revolver from his pants pocket, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Samuels was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on weapons charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The gun was being sent to the New Jersey State Police ballistics lab, meanwhile, to determine whether it matched any rounds recovered in shootings.

Samuels was released from state prison in April after serving nearly three years for a trio of drug-dealing convictions, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.