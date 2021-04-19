PA Motorcyclist Streams His Deadly Crash On Facebook Live

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
by Cecilia Levine & Jillian Pikora
Patrick Clafferty
Patrick Clafferty Photo Credit: Patrick Clafferty Facebook

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was streaming live on Facebook when he crashed on Interstate 83 and died Sunday.

The 43-second clip posted to Patrick Clafferty's Facebook page appears to show him flying off of his motorcycle on the northbound side of the highway.

Clafferty, of York City, apparently lost control of the bike hit the median, ejecting him from from his vehicle, the York County Coroner's Office said.

As Clafferty was laying in the median, a second crash involving two SUVs and two tractor-trailers occurred, pinning Clafferty's motorcycle between the vehicles, the YCCO said.

Clafferty was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No autopsy will be performed.

His clip on Facebook had been viewed more than 5.9K times as of Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

