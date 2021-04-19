Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Support Surges For Family After PA Dad Facebook Live Streamed Motorcycle Crash

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Patrick Claffertty with his his partner and two children.
Support is surging for the family of 26-year-old Patrick Clafferty, who  unknowingly live-streamed his final moments while riding his motorcycle on Sunday on I-83.

A GoFundMe mourning the loss of the dad of three, launched by Joey Rhew, had raised more than $15,000 as of Monday evening.

“A beautiful father, son, friend and brother was taken from us way too soon.” Rhew wrote on the campaign page. “Leaving three beautiful children behind as well as two devastated parents.”

Condolences pour in for Patrick Clafferty.

GoFundMe photo

“Patrick we will miss you brother. Keep burning that rubber up there and keep an eye on us down here. Until we ride again brother!” Rhew concluded his post.

Click here to donate.

