Support Surges For Family After PA Dad Facebook Live Streamed Motorcycle Crash

Support is surging for the family of 26-year-old Patrick Clafferty, who unknowingly live-streamed his final moments while riding his motorcycle on Sunday on I-83.

A GoFundMe mourning the loss of the dad of three, launched by Joey Rhew, had raised more than $15,000 as of Monday evening.

“A beautiful father, son, friend and brother was taken from us way too soon.” Rhew wrote on the campaign page. “Leaving three beautiful children behind as well as two devastated parents.”

“Patrick we will miss you brother. Keep burning that rubber up there and keep an eye on us down here. Until we ride again brother!” Rhew concluded his post.

