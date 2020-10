A woman was hospitalized and three vehicles were damaged, two severely, after one of them careened off Route 4 into a car dealership parking lot on Wednesday.

A sedan and SUV got the worst of the crash at Paramus Honda and would require towing.

A Porsche also was damaged.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the patient's injury.

No other information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

The sedan and SUV got the worst of it. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

