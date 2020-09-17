Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Injured, Passenger Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 80 Tire Blowout

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air One
Atlantic Air One Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Facebook

A motorcyclist was injured and his passenger airlifted with serious injuries in a crash on Route 80 in Rockaway Township Thursday morning, state police said.

Corey Uzzell, 39, of Hillside was riding a Victory motorcycle on Route 80 westbound when it overturned due to a tire blowout near milepost 37.4 just before 11 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Uzzell was ejected and moderately injured, along with his passenger, Lakeisha Green-Uzzell, 42, of Irvington, who was airlifted to Moorestown Medical Center as a result of her injuries, Curry said.

The two left lanes of Route 80 were closed for approximately three hours resulting in heavy traffic congestion.

The crash remains under investigation.

