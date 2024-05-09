NJ Broadway Stage Manager Killed By Train

Gates, 51, was struck by an NJ Transit train on Wednesday morning, May 8, multiple news outlets say citing NJ Transit officials. Daily Voice has reached out to NJ Transit for details.

The South Orange resident had been working as the stage manager for "Illinoise," a Broadway show that had four Tony Award nominations this year.

The show mourned his loss on its Instagram account, noting he was the "center of Illinoise on Broadway, beloved friend and collaborator.

"We are devasted for his husband Rick, another member of the Illinoise community. These two amazing human beings led our company on our journey since the beginning," the post reads. "We dedicate the run of Illinoise to Thom and his loving memory."

According to Playbill, Gates worked on some of Broadway's biggest hits including "Hairspray," "Newsies," "Pippin," "Waitress," and more. He led tour productions of "Chicago," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Grease," and had multiple credits in between, Playbill said.

Broadway performers, former colleagues, and loved ones mourned his loss.

