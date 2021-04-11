Lakewood Fugitive Accused Of Luring 16-Year-Old Girl Surrenders, Police Say

Lakewood police on Sunday night announced the arrest of a man who they say tried luring a 16-year-old girl who recorded the whole incident on her phone last month.

Julio Anchia, 40, of Lakewood, surrendered to local authorities Sunday afternoon, two days after he was identified as a suspect, police said.

Anchia is accused of trying to lure the girl into his vehicle with the intent of engaging in sexual acts at the Highpoint Condominium Complex on March 31, authorities said.

"The victim, who was not only smart enough to refuse his advances, thought quickly enough to surreptitiously record the suspect on her phone as he became more and more insistent that she give into his demands," police said.

Anchia's identity was unknown at the time of the incident, but was identified by the help of a concerned citizen, police said.

Lakewood Det. Patrick Kearns tried tracking down Anchia at his home, but he had fled, police said.

"After several additional leads regarding his whereabouts were exhausted, criminal charges were approved by the Ocean County Prosecutors Office and notification was made statewide in hope that another law enforcement agency may have some information or apprehend him," Lakewood police said.

Anchi surrendered Sunday afternoon, and was charged with attempted luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was subsequently transported to the Ocean County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.