NJ Man Killed By Teen's Punch Was Popular Youth Hockey Coach, Loving Dad

He was a hockey coach, who treated each player like his own kid. A dad, never shy with hugs. Oron Carl Beebe was a friend to all, those who knew him say.

The 46-year-old Mount Ephraim dad died more than a week after he was punched by a 16-year-old Collingswood boy in the parking lot of a business at 20 West Kings highway, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

His death leaves many people broken hearted.

"Everyone who had the opportunity to have a beer with Snook walked away his family. He could often be found playing cornhole with his boys or lounging at the shore," reads his obituary on the Gardner Funeral Home website. "He was happiest watching his kids do what they love, playing hockey, baseball, and football."

Beebe coaches Bellmawr hockey and, previously Mount Ephraim baseball and GC Brawlers.

"Snook always called himself an 'equal opportunist' who treated every single player on his teams like they were his own children," his obituary continues.

"He laughed with them, yelled with them, and celebrated with them at every moment... The happiness Snook brought us will forever be cherished by his family and friends."

A GoFundMe account launched for the Beebe family said Beebe was a UPS driver and is survived by his wife, Jen, a teacher, and their two teenage sons, Zachary and Brayden.

The 16-year-old boy who struck Beebe was initially charged with second-degree aggravated assault and arrested in Cherry Hill, however, charges were upgraded to second-degree manslaughter on Monday, April 1, authorities said.

Click here for Oron Carl Beebe's complete obituary with service information.

