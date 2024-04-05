100 Animals Rescued, Ex-Con Druglord Charged With Leading Notorious NJ Dogfighting Ring

Two dogs reportedly were found dead in a pit in a rural Maurice River Township homestead that investigators said was the site of a massive operation run by widely-recognized dogfighting breeder, ex-con Bruce "Hollywood" Low Jr., 45.

Others arrested include his mother, Terri Low, 67, and son, Bryce Low, 20.

It was the second time that Bruce Low Jr. has been busted for dogfighting, Daily Voice has learned.

Low served nearly 12 years in federal prison stemming from an April 2006 raid at the 60-acre property off Route 49 just east of Millville.

He'd had been selling more than two pounds of cocaine a week while manufacturing crack in a 10-by-14-foot bunker more than 10 feet underground, authorities said at the time.

In addition to 3½ pounds of cocaine and a pound and a half of crack, a team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers who converged on the homestead seized several weapons and more than 15,000 rounds of ammo, records show.

Low Jr. took a plea, served nearly a dozen years in federal custody and was released in 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Terri Low and Bruce Low Sr. were also arrested after authorities accused them of turning a blind eye to the drug operation.

Terri Low entered a pre-trial intervention program for first-time offenders that allowed her to clear her name but forced her to resign from her job at the time as a corrections officer at Bayside State Prison.

Her husband pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and was sentenced to three years probation.

Federal, state, county and local authorities descended on the property once again on Wednesday, April 3.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin scheduled a news conference in Trenton on Friday morning, April 5, to officially announce the results of the raid at Low's Royal Bull Kennels site.

Low and the others were all booked and processed at the Cumberland County Jail before being released following first court appearances on Thursday.

They include Low's son-in-law, Roosevelt Hart III, 29, a neighbor, William "George" McClinton, 68, Coy Dickenson, 58, who apparently lived in a trailer at the compound, and Travis Garron, 37.Charges include dogfighting, racketeering, corporate misconduct, money laundering and conspiracy.

The arrests and rescues capped an intensive investigation begun nearly 2½ years ago, authorities said.

Just last year, investigators allege, Low allegedly staged 61 "concerts" -- code for dog fights.

On his website, Low boasts studs and breedings for "game dogs" at "conditioned weight," which authorities said are also terms associated with the brutal contests.

Low and some of the others are accused of washing the money through a legit construction company on the same property.

“We do not break any laws!” the Royal Blue Kennels website proclaims. “We are not interested in going to prison at any point in time."

Guess what? That's just what might happen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.