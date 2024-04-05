Mostly Cloudy 45°

SHARE

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks East Coast

Yes, we felt it too.

USGS confirms earthquake March 5.

USGS confirms earthquake March 5.

 Photo Credit: USGS
Sam Barron

The ground shook for a few seconds along the East Coast Friday, April 5.

The USGS posted that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:23 a.m. The epicenter was in Lebanon, NJ.

People were quick to flock to social media to make sure they weren't the only one.

A 4.8 measurement on the Richter scale is classified as a "light" earthquake with "Noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises. Felt by most people in the affected area.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE