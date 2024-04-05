4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks East Coast

The ground shook for a few seconds along the East Coast Friday, April 5.

The USGS posted that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:23 a.m. The epicenter was in Lebanon, NJ.

People were quick to flock to social media to make sure they weren't the only one.

A 4.8 measurement on the Richter scale is classified as a "light" earthquake with "Noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises. Felt by most people in the affected area.

