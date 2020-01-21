Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn PD: Pot Dealer, 17, Busted In Raid With Nearly Pound Of Weed, $20,000 Cash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Off-Duty Jersey City Firefighter Gets Ahead Of 3-Alarm Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson sprung into action on his way into work.
Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson sprung into action on his way into work. Photo Credit: Mayor Steven Fulop/Keneyada Thompson Facebook (inset)

A Jersey City firefighter on his way into work jumped into action when he saw a fire spreading Tuesday morning.

The firefighter, identified by News12 as Keneyada Thompson noticed smoke coming out of an Orient Way building just before 7:45 a.m.

He called in the fire and immediately began evacuating residents in two buildings.

The blaze spread to adjacent buildings and, although no injuries were reported, many residents were left homeless.

Bruce Springsteen's son Sam Springsteen, who was sworn into the JCFD earlier this month, was among those who responded.

At the scene.

Steven Fulop Twitter

Click here for more from ABC7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.