NJ Golfer Returning To U.S. Women's Open After Reaching Leaderboard While In High School

Megha Ganne qualified for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open after winning a U.S. Golf Association qualifying tournament on Monday, Apr. 15. The Holmdel native finished six under par in the two-round event in El Macero, California.

Ganne shared pictures on Instagram of the official invitation to her third LPGA major.

"US OPEN BOUND!!" Ganne posted. "[It's] been a while since one of these, grateful for another U.S. Women's Open opportunity🫶🏽."

The 2024 U.S. Women's Open will be held at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2.

Ganne grabbed the attention of the golf world when she played in the 2021 U.S. Women's Open while she was a junior at Holmdel High School. At 17 years old, she was tied for first place after the first round of the tournament in San Francisco.

Despite her amateur status, Ganne stayed on the leaderboard going into the final round by being tied for third place. She couldn't recover from a first-hole double bogey and finished tied for 14th place. Ganne did place first among amateurs.

Born in Long Branch, Ganne also competed in the 2019 U.S. Women's Open when she was just 15. She was the American Junior Golf Association's 2021 Player of the Year and a three-time AJGA all-American.

Ganne is a sophomore on the Stanford University women's golf team. She won her first collegiate individual tournament in the Carmel Cup at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

In her first year with the Cardinal, Ganne was the Pac-12's freshman of the year and made the all-conference team. She was also named an honorable mention all-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

Stanford earned the No. 1 seed at the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Cardinal made it to the semifinals before losing to USC.

Ganne and the Cardinal will compete in the Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships in Pullman, Washington, from Sunday, Apr. 21 through Tuesday, Apr. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.