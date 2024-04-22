Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Jets Trade QB Who Put Morris County Townhouse On Market: Report

Let's hope Zach Wilson can sell that Florham Park townhouse soon.

Zach Wilson listed his Morris County townhouse for nearly $1 million.&nbsp;

Zach Wilson listed his Morris County townhouse for nearly $1 million. 

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN/ZachWilson Instagram
Sam Barron

The New York Jets have traded the quarterback, the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos for a 6th round draft pick, according to NFL.com

Wilson had put his condo on the market for $950,000 after three uninspiring seasons with Gang Green that saw him fail to live up to expectations and in need of a fresh start.

The three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Florham Park home boasts an island kitchen, a gas fireplace, ceramic tile floors and a media and utility room, according to the listing. The townhouse remains on the market. 

And if any New York Jets are looking to buy the home, it is less than four miles from the team's practice facility.

Wilson bought the home in 2022 for $865,000. The condo comes with a $465 HOA fee and will set you back $12,000 in property taxes.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE