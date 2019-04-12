Hackensack PD: FedEx Driver Clung To Side Door Of Stolen Truck For 20 Feet

A FedEx employee who had her truck stolen in Hackensack clung to its side door for 20 feet before police located the suspected thief and vehicle parked few streets away, authorities said.

The FedEx driver told police she delivering a package to FOCUS Eye Care on Union Street around 11:25 Wednesday morning when she was elbowed in the chest by a man in the elevator, Hackensack Police Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

The driver told the receptionist who walked her outside, where they both saw a man -- later identified as Joseph Dunsay, 40 of Hackensack -- getting behind the wheel of the van parked outside, police said.

The FedEx worker ran toward the van and held onto the passenger side door for nearly 20 feet before letting go as the man drove westbound on Union Street, Busciglio said.

Union Street

A pair of Hackensack police officers found the unoccupied van parked in a lot near Dunkin Donuts and Rite Aid on Anderson Street unoccupied soon after, and began checking the area for the suspect, authorities said.

Dunsay was located nearby, who the Focus Eye Care receptionist was able to identify.

Dunsay was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was charged with theft and creating false public alarm for pulling the fire alarm while leaving Focus Eye Care, Busciglio said.

The FedEx driver did not want to sign a complaint for simple assault in the elevator.

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance. Bail had not been set as of Friday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.