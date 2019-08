One person died after a motor vehicle accident on Route 80 in Montville early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The 2 a.m. westbound crash closed the right and center lanes of the highway before rush hour, the state's department of transportation said.

The Daily Record reported the fatality as a pedestrian.

No further information was available as of 10 a.m.

