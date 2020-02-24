Contact Us
Obituaries

Secretary For Bergen County Dawn Carman-Ortiz Dies, 52

Valerie Musson
Dawn Carman-Ortiz
Dawn Carman-Ortiz Photo Credit: Dawn Carman-Ortiz Facebook photo

Passaic native and longtime County of Bergen secretary Dawn Carman-Ortiz died Feb. 17. She was 52 years old.

Carman-Ortiz spent 45 years in Garfield and five years in Newark before settling in Oak Ridge about two years ago, her obituary says .

Carman-Ortiz worked for the County of Bergen as a secretary for more than two decades before retiring from the Conklin Youth Center in Hackensack last year.

Carman-Ortiz is survived by numerous family members and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Ray Carman.

“Loved her for the wonderful person she was,” reads one of the many tributes on Carman-Ortiz’s obituary.

“May Dawn rest in peace.”

