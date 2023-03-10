Jersey Shore Woman Mourns Brother Slain In PA

A 19-year-old man who filled his friend's hearts with joy and his family with laughter was found shot to death at the scene of a reported cardiac arrest, authorities say.

Jandel Cruz was found dead at the scene in the 700 block of Kelly Drive in York City at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, according to a release by city police at 2:45 p.m. the following day.

His death was certified at 7:55 a.m. by Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech, according to a release by the York County Coroner's Office on Friday, March 10.

His autopsy on Thursday, March 9, determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner to be a homicide, as detailed in the coroner's release.

His self-described "soulmate" Leanna has been sharing her grief on social media as well as the love he brought into her life which "filled (her) heart with joy."

Cruz had family in New Jersey who have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral cost.

His sister Jenny wrote, "Jandel is my younger brother. We never expected to ever have to do one of these for him but he has tragically passed away. Our (family's) worst nightmare. He will be terribly missed. Jandel was always smiling and making jokes. He lit up any room he entered with his smile and his personality."

The campaign has raised $2,465 of a 10,000 goal from 38 donors in less than 20 hours, with a top donation of $350 from Kay Damon.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact the police in the following ways: email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219.

