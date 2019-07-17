Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Ridgewood Teen Electrocuted While Visiting Grandparents In Bosnia

Cecilia Levine
Danny Kovac and his family.
Danny Kovac and his family. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

A 15-year-old boy from Ridgewood was burned by a live wire while visiting his grandparents in Bosnia.

More than $63,000 had been raised for Danny Kovac on a GoFundMe launched by his godfather, Haris Sose.

"Danny needs to be airlifted to the US as soon as possible to get the best medical care in his home country," the campaign says.

"Danny has the biggest heart and is kind to all those around him."

'The teen enjoys playing basketball, skiing, swimming and hanging out with his friends.

Click here to donate.

