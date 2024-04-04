Cement Truck Rolls On Route 208

The truck was fully loaded and tipping the scale at 70,000 pounds -- as in: 35 tons -- when it tipped on the ramp to the southbound highway from eastbound Fair Lawn Avenue around 9:30 a.m. April 4, according to a representative for Tanis Concrete who was at the scene.

The truck was doing about 20 to 25 miles an hour, the employee of the Fair Lawn-based company said.

Fair Lawn police officers who arrived first assisted the 51-year-old driver from Jersey City out of the truck, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

An EMS unit took him to The Valley Hospital after he complained of an arm injury.

A heavy-duty wrecker was requested to remove the truck.

Police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

