Time's Up For Tommy? Report Examines NJ QB's Future With Giants

DeVito, who lives with his parents in Cedar Grove and graduated from Don Bosco High School, could be on his way out of Big Blue, according to a FOX News report by Ralph Vacchiano.

As a rookie, DeVito earned national attention when he led the Giants on a three-game wining streak. Off the field, DeVito earned the nickname Tommy Cutlets when he expressed an affinity for his mother's chicken cutlets while celebrating his Italian heritage on the field.

But the Giants plan on having Daniel Jones start at quarterback and recently signed Drew Lock to be his backup.

So, where does that leave New Jersey's sweetheart?

Vacchiano says he might end up on the practice squad, and if the Giants take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, that may spell the end of DeVito's tenure.

Following his meteoric rise, DeVito fell back to earth, as the Giants benched him after a string of losses. The quarterback also made unwelcome headlines after a dustup over a canceled autograph signing at a pizzeria. He also filed new trademarks for "Passing Paisano" and "Tommy Cutlets" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

DeVito hopes to sell Tommy Cutlets branded pasta, pizza, chicken, meatballs and tomato sauce while Passing Paisano could be used for branded clothing and bobbleheads, according to the filing.

