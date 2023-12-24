Tommy Trademarks: Giants QB Files Copyright To Sell Branded Pizza

DeVito, who made national news after a dustup over a canceled autograph signing at a pizzeria, has filed new trademarks for "Passing Paisano" and "Tommy Cutlets" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday, Dec. 20 through TD LLC, a limited liability company, based in New Jersey.

Big Blue's newest star earned the nicknames after he expressed love for his mother's chicken cutlets while celebrating his Italian heritage on the field. DeVito, 25, lives at home with his parents in Cedar Grove.

DeVito hopes to sell Tommy Cutlets branded pasta, pizza, chicken, meatballs and tomato sauce, according to the filing, while Passing Paisano could be used for branded clothing and bobbleheads, according to the filing.

If DeVito, who led the Giants to three straight wins, wants to learn how to make good pizza, he might want to pay another visit to Coniglio's Old Fashioned in Morristown.

The pizzeria canceled a planned autograph signing with DeVito after his agent Sean Stellato, attempted to double his appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000. DeVito has since hired Maxx MGMT to handle his appearances, and went to Coniglio's on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make amends, where he was taught how to make soda.

Stellato, who did not respond to a request for comment from Daily Voice, claimed he never raised his appearance fee since a contract was never signed. DeVito's agent has gained attention for his sideline attire straight out of "Goodfellas" and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning said he was "slimy."

Since going from the practice squad to the Giants starting quarterback, DeVito has held autograph signings at PrimoHoagies in Wayne, Bubbakoo Burritos in Livingston and Hobby House in Hanover.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.