Tommy DeVito At Coniglio's In Morristown

Tommy DeVito pulled through. 

 Photo Credit: tgunna__ (Instagram)
Cecilia Levine
The NY Giants quarterback whose visit to a Morristown pizzeria was canceled due to a doubled appearance fee showed up anyway.

Unpaid, apparently.

Coniglio's announced on Monday, Dec. 18 that the 25-year-old Don Bosco grad wouldn't be coming after all on Tuesday, Dec. 19, after his appearance fee jumped from $10,000 to $20,000.

But a tweet from sports business reporter Darren Rovell and NY Post NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy show DeVito behind the counter getting a lesson in making old-fashioned sodas.

Daily Voice has reached out to Coniglio's for comment.

DeVito on Tuesday also stopped by Bubbakoo's Burritos in Livingston for a meet-and-greet.

