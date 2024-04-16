Man Assaulted With Hammer In Board Of Ed Parking Lot: Montclair PD

At 8 p.m., callers reported to police that two pick-up trucks were ramming into each other in the parking lot, Montclair officers said. Upon arrival, both parties were separated and officers noticed a significant amount of blood on the ground near the driver's side door of one of the vehicles, police said.

A 58-year-old Randolph man was covered in blood as first responders headed to the scene. The Randolph resident said he was sitting in the parking lot awaiting a friend when his vehicle was intentionally struck by the Fairfield man, police said. Police did not name the Fairfield man.

Both men exited their vehicles and a verbal dispute ensued that soon turned physical, police said. The Fairfield man retrieved a masonry hammer from his vehicle and began striking the victim in the head and then retrieved a 3-foot leveling tool and also hit the victim with it, resulting in severe lacerations to his head, police said.

Both men were transported to nearby hospitals. The Fairfield man was charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses. He was remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

