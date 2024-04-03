'Good Morning Football' Host Details 'Petrifying' Birth Of Baby At Valley Hospital

Jamie Erdahl, who hosts the show on NFL Network and is also a sideline reporter for CBS Sports, went into the detail about the birth of her daughter, Nora, at the Ridgewood hospital on Saturday, March 30.

During the birth, the umbilical cord became prolapsed around Nora's neck, necessitating an emergency c-section.

"To myself who thought everything was fine until it wasn't," Erdahl wrote on Instagram. "To my husband who met my petrified tears with calm and strength despite his own terror."

Erdahl praised the medical staff at The Valley Hospital, including her nurse, doctor and anesthesiologist who advocated on her behalf and helped her deliver a healthy and beautiful baby.

"To sweet baby Nora James who cried one loud healthy cry right when she could to tell me she was okay," Erdahl said. "Thank you. We did it. That was hard. My family is complete. Time to rest.

Erdahl, who is married to Sam Buckman, has two other children, Avery and Brooke.

