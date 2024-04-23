Best High Schools: New Jersey Well-Represented In New National Rankings

US News & World report released its annual list on Tuesday morning, April 23.

The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

Two New Jersey schools made the top 50 in the U.S: High Technology High School in Lincroft at No. 24, and Edison Academy Magnet School at No. 42.

According to US News & World Report, The top 10 best high schools in the Garden State are:

No. 10: Academy for Allied Health Sciences

No. 9: Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains

No. 8: Union County Magnet School, Scotch Plains

No. 7: Bergen County Tech, Teterboro

No. 6: Dr. Ronald E McNair High School, Jersey City

No. 5: Biotecnologia High School, Freehold

No. 4: Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

No. 3: Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, Woodbridge

No. 2: Edison Academy Magnet School

No. 1: High Technology High School

Click here for the full list of Best High Schools in the US and here for the list of Best High Schools in New Jersey.

