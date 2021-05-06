Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Responders: Child Airlifted After Horrific Old Tappan Accident

Jerry DeMarco
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after police rescued him from a drowning early Thursday evening in Old Tappan, responders said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the Deer Trail boy had been in the pool when he was found floating around 6:30 p.m.

Responding police officers conducted CPR and got a pulse. EMS workers took over soon after.

AirMed One touched down at nearby Stone Point Park around 7 p.m. and flew the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center.

CPR continued before the chopper reached the HUMC main campus in Hackensack around 7:15 p.m.

