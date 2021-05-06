Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Extricated Rockland Driver, Daughter, 2, Hospitalized In Route 287 Flying Tire Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 287 was closed so the chopper could touch down. Photo Credit: Joseph Accardi

SEE ANYTHING? A seriously-injured Rockland County driver was flown out by medical chopper and his 2-year-old daughter was also hospitalized following a freak accident Thursday morning on Route 287, said NJ State Police, who were seeking witnesses.

A wheel became dislodged from a northbound vehicle, bounded over the median and crashed into a southbound Ford Fusion in the area of Exit 58 just south of Skyline Drive in Oakland shortly before 8:30 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Ford then struck the center and right barriers before careening into the woods off the highway, he said.

Southbound Route 287 was closed so the medical helicopter could touch down on the roadway and pick up the 29-year-old Spring Valley driver after he was extricated.

His daughter was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Marchan said.

The right and center lanes of the southbound highway were closed for nearly four hours, the trooper said.

Marchan asked that any witnesses or others with information that could help in the investigation contact the NJSP Totowa Station at (973) 785- 9419.

