Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Extricated Rockland Driver, Daughter, 2, Hospitalized In Route 287 Flying Tire Crash
News

Responders: Child Airlifted After Horrific Old Tappan Accident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after police rescued him from a drowning early Thursday evening in Old Tappan, responders said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the Deer Trail boy had been in the pool when he was found floating around 6:30 p.m.

Responding police officers conducted CPR and got a pulse. EMS workers took over soon after.

AirMed One touched down at nearby Stone Point Park around 7 p.m. and flew the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center.

CPR continued before the chopper reached the HUMC main campus in Hackensack around 7:15 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: Extricated Rockland Driver, Daughter, 2, Hospitalized In Route 287 Flying Tire Crash

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.