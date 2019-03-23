Neighbors Say They're Being Terrorized By Escaped West Milford Group Home Patients

First he smashed garage windows and ripped out a light fixture. Then he was banging his body against a front door trying to get inside.

This is how West Milford neighbors are saying a patient who escaped a nearby group home has been terrorizing them, according to a report in NorthJersey.com.

The home on Longhouse Drive is run by Bellwether Behavioral Health for people with disabilities and psychological conditions in treatment programs. The incidents and the home are under investigation by the state Department of Human Services, the report says.

Some of the patients have traits including "aggression, self-injurious behavior, sexually inappropriate behavior, fire setting, property destruction," the company website says.

Neighbors are often aware of escaped patients before the Bellwether staff are, NorthJersey.com says. An incident last week -- which became a nearly 15-minute physical confrontation -- brought police to the scene.

More from NorthJersey.com.

