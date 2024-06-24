Ringwood Ambulance Driver Arrested On Child Porn Charges Involving 13-Year-Olds, Sheriff Says

Victor E. Meza Valdez, of Ringwood, was arrested on June 20, by detectives with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of McHenry County, IL, Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Gairdina said.

During the search of Valdez's home, detectives seized several of his electronic devices, which will be transferred to the McHenry County State Attorney’s Office.

Valdez faces various child pornography charges, along with grooming, and sexual exploitation of a minor, Gairdina said. He was also charged with fugitive from justice and lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

The charges originated from an investigation conducted by the McHenry County State Attorney’s Office, Crimes Against Children Task Force.

