Unsuspecting Heroin, Cocaine Dealer Leads Detectives To 3 More Arrests, Passaic Sheriff Says

Kevin Wunk made the jobs of law enforcement officers a whole lot easier, as he carried out a drug deal just as they were arriving to execute a search warrant on his home, wrapping a month-long investigation and leading them to three additional arrests, Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Giardina said.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office had been investigating the Wanaque resident throughout the month of June, and at 10 a.m., officers from Wanaque and Ringwood police departments arrived at his Ringwood Avenue apartment to conduct a search, according to Giardina.

Their timing apparently couldn't have been better, as Wunk was headed out to conduct business right around the time officers were showing up — of course, unbeknownst to him, Giardina said. So, they followed him.

Wunk led the officers into Paterson where he conducted a "hand-to-hand transaction" with the occupants of a white minivan, the sheriff said.

The occupants of the van were identified as Diarre A. Chitty, Davon L. Johnson, and Raquan R. Brevard, Giardina said. After the exchange, Wunk, Chitty, Johnson, and Brevard were detained and placed under arrest for possession and distribution of crack-cocaine and heroin.

Wunk, Chitty, and Johnson were processed and later released on their own recognizance.

Brevard was found to have an active Passaic County Superior Court criminal warrant for second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and fourth-degree obstruction of administration of law. He was later turned over to Correctional staff pending future court proceedings.

