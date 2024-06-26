Divers Search For Missing Swimmer, 18, In Clinton Reservoir

Eshan Aman Ullah, 18 of Randolph, was swimming with another 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and two 17-year-olds when he disappeared at the Clinton Reservoir within the Newark Watershed Property in West Milford Township around 6:50 p.m., West Milford police said.

The group was swimming towards a small island in the reservoir when Ullah disappeared, according to police.

West Milford patrol officers and the West Milford Police Department Special Operations Unit responded and began searching for Ullah. The New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit was requested and NJSP Northstar responded to the area and conducted a grid search of the reservoir.

Dive operations were later suspended due to darkness but are expected to resume Wednesday morning, June 26.

