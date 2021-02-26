Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Funeral Services Set For Drowned Boonton Mom, Son

Valerie Musson
Warda Syed and family
Warda Syed and family Photo Credit: Gul Khan

Funeral services have been set for the Boonton mother and her 11-year-old son who were found drowned in a local pond earlier this week.

The body of Warda Syed, 35, and her son, Uzair Ahmed, were recovered from the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton Tuesday evening, officials said.

The funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Jam E Masjid Islamic Center (JMIC) on Harrison Street in Boonton, according to a post on the Mosque’s Facebook page.

The services will likely take place outdoors to allow for proper social distancing. Masks are required, as well.

Local street closures are also expected as the funeral takes place.

