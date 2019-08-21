Fort Lee Woman Tried To Board Flight With Dagger Hidden In Walking Stick

A woman form Fort Lee tried to board a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday with a cane that concealed a dagger, the Transportation Security Administration said.

An officer noticed something unusual as the walking stick passed through the X-ray machine. Closer inspection of the cane revealed the dagger hidden inside.

Odd as the incident sounds, the TSA said it has intercepted other bladed weapons concealed in canes and walking sticks.

The owners, including the Fort Lee woman, have often been unaware of the presence of the daggers or knives, an agency spokeswoman told NJ.com. Such canes are often purchased used without the buyer knowing what's inside them.

The woman in Tuesday's incident said she received the cane from a friend, adding that she didn't believe the friend was aware of the dagger either.

NJ woman showed up at @EWRairport yesterday with a wooden walking stick. @TSA noticed something unusual with the stick in the X-ray machine. Turns out this long dagger was concealed inside. If you get a cane or walking stick as a gift, check for hidden knives and swords inside. pic.twitter.com/i8isDVLP2n — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 21, 2019

The TSA advised people to check any canes or walking sticks received as gifts for hidden weapons.

