Contractor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen In Bergen, Passaic Over Several Years

A Paterson contractor was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Bergen and Passaic counties over the course of five years and then trying to bribe a witness when investigators caught on to him.

Milton Carchipulla, a 39-year-old self-employed general contractor, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail for a series of alleged assaults that date back to 2012.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit began investigating Carchipulla after receiving a report in January that he’d “engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen over several years while in Lodi, Garfield and Paterson.”

“Once Carchipulla learned that law enforcement was investigating the allegation, he contacted a witness and offered a financial incentive for the witness to not cooperate,” Musella said.

Detectives arrested him without incident in East Rutherford with help from borough police, the prosecutor said.

Carchipulla, of Lakeview Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, as well as sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, child endangerment, witness tampering and bribery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.