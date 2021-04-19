Clifton Worker Seriously Injured In 30-Foot Fall

A worker from Clifton was seriously injured Monday when he fell 30 feet through the roof of a Hackensack plant that had been severely damaged by fire last fall, authorities said.

The 49-year-old laborer was working on repairs on a rusted steel roof at Newman’s Fish Foods when he fell onto the concrete floor below shortly after 9 a.m., Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

He was unconscious but breathing when an ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, DeWitt said.

City police and firefighters responded along with HUMC paramedics, the captain said.

OSHA will be investigating, he said.

Founded in 1952, Newman's serves retail pet stores, garden centers, and aquariums with freshwater and marine fish, reptiles, small animals and other live food.

It was the site of by a smoky fire this past Oct. 11.

