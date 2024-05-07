Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Youngster Seized For Anti-Semitic Desk Graffiti, Internet Searches In Glen Rock

A student accused of marking a Glen Rock High School desk with anti-Semitic graffiti also conducted troubling online searches, authorities said.

Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann (left)&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
District officials “handled the matter by district policy,” Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Borough detectives, meanwhile, have classified the matter as a bias incident, which will affect any delinquency complaints signed against the youngster.

In addition to the 9th grade desk graffiti, “the student’s school computer internet search history had also been flagged by the administration due to antisemitic searches,” Ackermann said.

Glen Rock officials have to be careful about what else they can disclose because the student is a juvenile.

