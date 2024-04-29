Meet 'Today Show's' Craig Melvin In North Jersey

Melvin will be signing copies of "I'm Proud Of You," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, May 6 at 5 p.m. "I'm Proud Of You" is a picture book that is a tribute to fathers, sons and the childhood milestones that make parents proud, according to a synopsis. The children's book depicts the bond between dads and sons, according to a synopsis.

This is Melvin's second book. He previously wrote "Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father" in 2021.

