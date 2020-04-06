'Power' Actress Naturi Naughton Sponsoring Free Dinners In Newark, East Orange

Actress Naturi Naughton originally from East Orange is sponsoring hundreds of free meals in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Naughton, known for her role as Tasha St. Patrick on the STARZ series, “Power,” will work alongside Southern Comfort Cafe in Orange and King’s Family Restaurant in Newark to provide 100 meals per day starting Monday.

The meals, funded by Naturi’s Dreamers Foundation , are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up or delivered from 4 to 8 p.m. each day.

“COVID-19 has been rough on all of us," she wrote on Instagram, "but you are not alone!"

Naughton’s foundation will give away free meals in East Orange from April 6 to April 12 before moving on to Newark from April 13 to April 19, and finally, Orange from April 20 through the 26.

To register for a free meal, visit Naturi’s Dreamers Foundation .

“Let’s all continue to do our part,” said Naughton. “A little love goes a long way!”

