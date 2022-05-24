NJ Dating Coach Featured On Hit Netflix Show 'Love On The Spectrum'

New Jersey native Jennifer Cook sits on the floor and rolls three balls in rapid succession to Abbey Romeo.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles woman is on the Autism spectrum, and often struggles with keeping conversation.

And so, every time Cook, who grew up in West Caldwell, rolls a ball to Abbey, she asks her a question. The balls are coming fast and Abbey struggles to keep up.

But then, Cook — who is on the spectrum herself — rolls the balls slower, waiting until Abbey rolls one back with a response to ask another one.

After a few turns, Cook looks at Abbey and asks, "Do you know what you just did? You had a conversation with me."

Stunned and elated, Abbey was clearly proud of herself. And ready to begin her first date.

The exercise that Cook did with Abbey is one of many she does as a dating coach on this season of Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum," a docu-series that follows adults with Autism learning to date.

Cook has been six "Asperkids" books, and won the Autism Society of America's Book of the Year Award. Her memoir, "Autism in Heels: The Untold Story of a Female Life on the Spectrum" is a Wall Street Journal Best Seller and won several awards.

Cook wasn't diagnosed with Autism until she was 35. She said once she got her diagnosis, things started making sense and she felt a sense of relief. Her three kids were also diagnosed with Autism.

On "Love on the Spectrum," Cook works with cast to help refine their social skills and prepare them for their dates, many of which will be their first ever.

