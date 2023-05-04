DEVILISH PRICES: NJ Devils Playoffs Tickets Top $230 For Second Round

While the team has advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012, if you want to catch the game in action, it's going to cost you $230 — at least.

And those aren't even the good seats.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, May 3 for the home games on Sunday, May 7, Tuesday May 9 and Saturday, May 13. To sit in the nosebleeds will set back fans at least $231, factoring in Ticketmaster fees.

Want to sit in the lower bowls? Well good luck, tickets are going for as much as $455.

You might have better luck just going to North Carolina. While the Hurricanes are only selling standing room only tickets for Game 2, verified resale tickets at Ticketmaster are going for $127.

Think the Devils ticket prices are bad? Be thankful you're not a Toronto Maple Leafs fan. (For many reasons). Face value tickets for the Leafs game on Thursday, May 4 start at $333.

