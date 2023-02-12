Two NJ Natives Head To Super Bowl LVII

Hard work is paying off for Michael Burton and Isiah Pacheco.

Both New Jersey natives are Kansas City Chiefs players, and will make their Super Bowl debuts Sunday, Feb. 12 when against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burton, 31, grew up in Long Valley, playing football for West Morris Central High School before scoring a spot on the team at Rutgers, from 2011 to 2014.

He went on to play for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Redskins, before signing with the Chiefs in April 2021.

Pacheco, 23, is a Bridgeton native and was a standout running back and quarter back at Vineland High School. He went on to play for Rutgers beginning in 2017. He was selected during by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST.

