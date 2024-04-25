Driver Who Waved Handgun In Haledon Road Rage Is From Town: Police

Jonathon Sisco, 24, was identified by borough detectives following "the brandishing of a firearm and threats towards a male victim" at the intersection of Mangold Street and Belmont Avenue (photo) this past Monday, Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said on Thursday, April 25.The were assisted by the responding officers, Sgt. George Kelly and Officer Rubel Jimenez, the chief said.Sisco was arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession counts, he said.He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.