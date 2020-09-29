Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
COVID-19: Delayed School Cancellation Notice Causes Confusion At North Jersey High School

Ramsey High athletic fields
Ramsey High athletic fields Photo Credit: Google Maps

Issues with a notification system caused confusion at one Bergen County high school Tuesday morning.

Students had already showed up for an in-person day of learning at Ramsey High School when the email announcing the shift to remote learning due to a positive COVID-19 case went out around 9:05 a.m., NorthJersey.com reports.

The email sent by Superintendent Matthew Murphy said classes would be held remotely "out of an abundance of caution," after an unidentified faculty member's rapid COVID-19 test returned positive.

Later in the day, District Technology Director Ryan Kenny said there had been an issue with the district's emergency notification system, hence the delay in notifying families of the remote switch, NorthJersey.com reports.

Ramsey schools were working with the their vendor and implementing internal processes to make sure the issue wouldn't happen again, Kenny said.

Students were instructed to contact their teachers for further direction.

Murphy said things were fluid, and it was unclear how long classes would be held online.

