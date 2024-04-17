Overcast 59°

Tenafly 'Rhonj' Star's Stepson Arrested In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Thanks To Her Social Media Post

The stepson of former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Sigalit "Siggy" Flicker has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI said.

Siggy Flicker's stepson,&nbsp;Tyler Campanella, has been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and Flicker supported him on social media, federal documents show.

 Photo Credit: Siggy.Flicker Instagram/USDOJ
Sam Barron

To help nab Tyler Campanella, the FBI reviewed videos and images on social media — including one shared by Flicker, which shows him at the Capitol. 

"I love patriots so much," Flicker wrote. "Stay safe Tyler. We love you. #StopTheSteal."

Flicker later deleted the post, the FBI said. Witnesses also confirmed Campanella, who faces five misdemeanor charges, was at the Capitol wearing a blue Trump 2020 hat. Phone records were also used to nab Campanella, a sales manager at Bayside Chrysler on Long Island. 

An Israeli native, Flicker spent two seasons on "RHONJ," having previously appeared as a matchmaker on the VH1 show "Why Am I Still Single?!." She was raised in Cherry Hill, attended Monmouth University, and lived in Tenafly before relocating to Florida.

A vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Flicker is friends with the former president's lawyer Alina Habba. Habba represented Flicker when she claimed Facebook disabled her account after she posted a photo of former First Lady Melania Trump.

