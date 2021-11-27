Contact Us
Woman Jumps From Burning Newark Building Before Collapse

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Newark PD

A woman leapt from the second floor of a burning building in Newark just before the structure collapsed Friday, authorities said.

The woman was the only person in the structure at 767 South Orange Ave., when the two-alarm blaze broke out around 4:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The building then fully collapsed due to the fire.

“Our firefighters thoroughly sifted through debris resulting from the building collapse to ensure that no other victims remained inside,” O’Hara said.

The injured woman was transported to University Hospital for treatment and was in stable condition Saturday. 

