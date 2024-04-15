$1.525M Sale Of Grammy Winner's Waterfront NJ Home Breaks Records (Photos)

The Cuban-American jazz legend's former North Bergen home sold for $1.525 million. That is the highest price for a single-family home ever sold in the township, according to listing agent Angela Cuciniello of Coldwell Banker Realty in Hoboken.

The new homeowner is getting a home that sits on the Hudson River waterfront with views of the New York City skyline.

The buyer was from Hoboken, Angela Cuciniello of Coldwell Banker Realty in Hoboken, who listed the home through Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, said.

The Hoboken buyer is getting a four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom brick home was constructed in 1911. It features a "supersized" chef's eat-in kitchen, a junior bedroom suite on the second level, and five-zone climate control throughout the more than 4,100 square-feet home.

The home also includes a formal entrance foyer, a three-story staircase, and an abundance of windows, including stained glass, according to Cuciniello. The home offers a heated Gunite swimming pool, a spa, sauna, steam room and a billiards room. The house is approximately 20-minute commute to New York City.

D'Rivera, who won his first Grammy in 1979, purchased the home in 2021. He was awarded a National Medal of Arts in 2005.

The home was listed through Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.