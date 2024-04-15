Sweet Escape: $1.499M Home With Sauna, Pool, Gazebo For Sale In Bergen County (Photos)

Located at 59 Tam O Shanter Dr. in Mahwah, the home spans 5,795 square feet and boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Roi Klipper of Corcoran Infinity Properties is the listing agent.

According to the listing, the house was designed for socializing with a great room located in the heart of the home. It features soaring ceilings and large windows, perfect for formal dinners or cozy evenings by the fireplace, the listing reads.

The second floor is rounded out by four bedrooms including a primary suite and ensuite bathroom, replete with a sauna and a spacious walk-in closet.

A walk-out basement features plenty of space for entertainment, a kitchen, bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. In the backyard sits a heated gunite pool, gazebo, and a multi-level deck.

Klipper said the basement makes the house unique being that it's above grade, making it a walk-out.

"The basement is designed to entertain with a kitchen that leads right to the outdoor entertainment space and a huge pool," Klipper said. "The primarily suite is very large and features a sauna, walk-in closet, and a full additional room which can be used as an office or another walk in closet."

Click here for the complete listing by Corcoran Infinity Properties.

