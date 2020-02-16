Contact Us
Former St. Joseph Wrestling Coach Charged In Teen Sex Assault

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey wrestling coach and Sayreville teacher John Denuto was charged in a teenage sex assault.
New Jersey wrestling coach and Sayreville teacher John Denuto was charged in a teenage sex assault. Photo Credit: https://twitter.com/SJRWrestling

A Middlesex County teacher who has coached wrestling at more than a dozen New Jersey schools is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager, court records show.

John M. Denuto was suspended with pay from his job as a special education math teacher in Sayreville, reports say.

He was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of child pornography, the sexual assault of a teenager and photographing a child in a sex act, according to court records.

Denuto's arrest was in connection with an October 2016 incident, in which he was described as a "non-caretaker" of the 13- to- 15-year-old teen.

Denuto is the head coach at Union County College in Cranford. He was an assistant coach at Raritan and has also coached programs in Sayreville, Pennsville, St. Joseph in Montvale, Camden Catholic and more.

